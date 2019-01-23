Ohio Police and Fire Pension Board meet about future of benefits for officers and firefighters

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -The Ohio Police and Fire Pension Board will have a meeting at 11 a.m. on Wednesday to discuss the future of benefits for officers and firefighters.
The President of Cleveland Firefighters Local 93 Kevin Gunn said they are fighting cuts in medical coverage from the board.
He said the fund eliminated medical insurance coverage and replaced it with a monthly stipend.
A pension fund spokesman said that the insurance changes were mandated by increasing medical costs and as a way to protect the pension portion of their portfolio, its primary function. He added that the board struggled with the decision.
The move has impacted 8,000 families in Ohio.
Retired firefighters and police officers from all over the state will be at the meeting on Wednesday.
Cleveland 19 reporter Paul Orlousky said he has received hundreds of emails of people telling him they will be at the meeting this morning.
