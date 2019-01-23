Recall alert: Facility distributed over 11,000 pounds of uninspected meat products throughout Ohio

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is recalling approximately 11,392 pounds of various meat products that were distributed without federal inspection.
The ready-to-eat products were produced, packed, and distributed at Stino Da Napoli, a Rocky River facility.
The recalled meat products and meat sauce items, produced between Nov. 30, 2017 and Dec. 20, 2018, include:
- 24-oz (1.5-lbs.) jarred pasta sauce containing “Stino Da Napoli Gourmet Meat Sauce Bolognese” with lot code 181284000013.
- 24-oz. (1.5 lbs.) jarred pasta sauce containing “Stino Da Napoli Gourmet Pasta Sauce with Bacon Fumo Del Vesuvio” with lot code 181284000303.
- 1.3-lb. packages containing “Stino’s GOURMET ITALIAN FOODS MEATBALLS” with lot code 181284000167.
- 1.2-lb. packages containing “Stino’s GOURMET ITALIAN FOODS MEAT LASAGNA” with lot code 181284000150.
A Food Safety and Inspection Service worker first discovered the uninspected meat products on Jan. 15, 2019 while visiting a farmers market in Solon.
The items, which are marked with the establishment number “EST. 45779,” were shipped to retail stores across Ohio.
There have not been any confirmed reports of reactions due to consumption of the products.
If you have one of the recalled products, the USDA recommends throwing the items away or returning the items to the place of purchase.
