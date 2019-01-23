Reward doubled for tips leading to arrest in Cleveland Clinic employee murder

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the murder of a Cleveland Clinic employee has been doubled.
Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County increased the reward from $2,500 to $5,000 in hopes of catching the killer of Sheila Wallace, who was gunned down while walking her dog Thursday on the West Side.
Wallace, who was a medical administrative assistance at the Cleveland Clinic, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464 or CrimeStoppers at 216-252-7463.
