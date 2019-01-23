Sledgehammer used to break into Bedford Metal Recycling, police say

BEDFORD, OH (WOIO) - Police are looking for the suspects who used a sledgehammer to break through the cinder block wall at Bedford Metal Recycling, located at 144 Northfield Road.
Once inside the business, officers said the suspects pried open a safe and stole about $137,000 worth of cash, metals, gold and coins.
Two weapons were also stolen.
The police report was made around 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 13 and police said the break-in happened sometime overnight.
Besides the sledgehammer, officers recovered a ball peen hammer at the scene.
If you have any information on this crime, please contact Bedford police.
