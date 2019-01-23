Today is National Pie Day however, pie was once considered a pagan pleasure

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Today, Jan. 23, is National Pie Day, a day set aside to celebrate the pie.
Did you know, according to the American Pie Council, pie was once considered a pagan pleasure.
When you think of pie, you may think of homemade, American apple pie wholesomeness, but here’s some facts that might just surprise you.
- According to the American Pie Council, 7% of Americans have tried to pass off a store bought pie as homemade.
- One in five people surveyed by the American Pie Council have eaten an entire pie by themselves.
- The state dessert of Massachusetts is the Boston Crème Pie. But, it’s not a pie, it’s actually sponge cake and custard with chocolate glaze that is only baked in a pie pan.
- A bank was once robbed by a man who claimed he had two bombs, he actually had two apple pies from McDonalds.
- This may be disappointing for those who believe the old adage, “It’s as American as apple pie.” But, apple pie was brought to the colonies by the British, Dutch and Swedes.
- Only 18% of men say their wives make the best pie.
- A third of all Americans have eaten a slice of pie in bed.
- Oliver Cromwell banned pie in 1644, calling it a pagan form of pleasure.
These disappointing facts about pie haven’t discouraged the love of pie in the United States.
Americans still buy more than 186 million pies every year. Apple pie is an easy favorite, with pumpkin, chocolate, lemon meringue and cherry all still popular.
So, happy National Pie Day, get out there and enjoy your favorite slice.
