Unresponsive woman first discovered by her children; Cleveland Heights police call death ‘suspicious’

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Police are awaiting results from the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner regarding the death of a young mother found in Cleveland Heights.
Crystal Smith, 33, was first discovered unresponsive by her children inside an apartment in the 2500 block of Noble Road Tuesday morning. The kids called 911 to report what they found.
Investigators from the Cleveland Heights Police Department are considering her death “suspicious,” but have not yet released any additional details.
Smith leaves behind six children.
This story will be updated if additional details are provided.
