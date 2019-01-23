Unresponsive woman first discovered by her children; Cleveland Heights police call death ‘suspicious’

Crystal Smith (Source: Facebook)
By Chris Anderson | January 23, 2019 at 12:51 PM EST - Updated January 23 at 3:15 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Police are awaiting results from the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner regarding the death of a young mother found in Cleveland Heights.

Crystal Smith, 33, was first discovered unresponsive by her children inside an apartment in the 2500 block of Noble Road Tuesday morning. The kids called 911 to report what they found.

Investigators from the Cleveland Heights Police Department are considering her death “suspicious,” but have not yet released any additional details.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office was contacted and responded to the residence. Preliminary investigation suggests there are suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of Ms. Smith but no signs of trauma. Further testing is needed to determine the cause of death.
Cleveland Heights Chief of Police Mecklenburg

Smith leaves behind six children.

This story will be updated if additional details are provided.

