Water main break closes section of Chagrin Boulevard in Shaker Heights

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A water main break has caused a section of Chagrin Boulevard in Shaker Heights to be closed on Wednesday morning.
The Shaker Heights Police Department is saying the main break is near the intersection of Chagrin Boulevard and Avalon Road.
Police said this has closed the east and westbound lanes of Chagrin Boulevard. Investigators are asking drivers to avoid this area.
This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.
