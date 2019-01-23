Wild hogs, other wildlife overrun Austin residential neighborhood

AUSTIN, TX (KEYE/CNN) - People who live in an Austin neighborhood say they have been overrun by wildlife ever since a new development started nearby.
They say wild hogs, coyotes, even bobcats are making regular appearances in the neighborhood.
Neighbors said the hogs are getting especially bold.
Andy Sernovitz didn't want to install a fence around his business, but he said an infestation of feral hogs left him with no choice.
"The hogs were coming right up in the parking lot and harassing employees," said Sernovitz, the owner of Gas Pedal.
His company is not where anyone would expect to see dozens of feral hogs, packs of coyotes and bobcats.
But he said they have gone from a nuisance to now a full-on infestation.
“Four months ago as new development started all around Sprinkle Road, animals just started moving into this neighborhood,” he said. “Usually it’s piglets first, and then a pack of coyotes following behind, and then a few minutes after that a sole bobcat sneaking along looking for a snack.”
The fence posts are now scratching posts for the bobcat.
Sernovitz said it's too much for him and his neighbors to be able to handle on their own.
The hogs became so comfortable with the space, 29 hogs were just captured in the first two trappings.
"Government has got to get involved and make sure we're not having a safety crisis,” Sernovitz said.
Sernovitz said he wants city and county authorities to get together and come up with a plan to deal with the animals, especially the hogs or else someone is going to get hurt.
