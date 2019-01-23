3 women and child sent to the hospital after house fire in East Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Three women and a child were sent to the hospital after a house fire in East Cleveland.
First responders received a call about the fire around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The incident happened around Carylon Road and Superior Avenue.
Police said firefighters had to use aerial trucks to spray water down onto the home. Authorities said investigators also stood on a deck to access roof points.
This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.
