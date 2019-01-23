3 women and child sent to the hospital after house fire in East Cleveland

By Jonathan Jankowski | January 23, 2019 at 5:13 AM EST - Updated January 23 at 5:13 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Three women and a child were sent to the hospital after a house fire in East Cleveland.

First responders received a call about the fire around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The incident happened around Carylon Road and Superior Avenue.

Police said firefighters had to use aerial trucks to spray water down onto the home. Authorities said investigators also stood on a deck to access roof points.

This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.

