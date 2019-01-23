60-year-old man found dead behind the Tallmadge Pizza Hut with a 15 pack of beer

TALLMADGE, OH (WOIO) - The Summit County Medical Examiner will now determine the cause of death for a man found dead behind the Pizza Hut on South Avenue.
The body of David Clark, 60, was found on Tuesday.
According to Tallmadge police, sometime during the weekend Clark took a 15 pack of beer and sat down in the area between the fence and the dumpster.
Police said Clark drank most of the alcohol.
Clark was not homeless and police said they are not sure why he was outside in the snowstorm.
Tallmadge police also said foul play has been ruled out.
