98-year-old passenger dies after vehicle strikes flatbed truck in Stow
Fatal crash scene on State Route 8 (Source: Stow police)
By Chris Anderson | January 23, 2019 at 11:30 AM EST - Updated January 23 at 11:30 AM

STOW, OH (WOIO) - Police in Summit County are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on State Route 8 on Tuesday.

Stow police found that a 2014 Isuzu flatbed truck was rear-ended by a 2019 Jeep in the southbound lanes.

Fatal crash scene on State Route 8 (Source: Stow police)

A 98-year-old woman, later identified as Anna Zupko, was a passenger in the Jeep at the time of the crash. She was transported to Akron City Hospital where she eventually died from her injuries.

The Jeep’s driver and an additional teen passenger were injured and treated at local hospitals.

The driver of the flatbed truck was uninjured.

The crash is still under investigation.

