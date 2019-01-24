Akron school buses get stuck in snow on way to school again

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - Multiple Akron City Schools buses got stuck in the snow while picking kids up for the second day in a row.
Akron City Schools Director of Marketing Communications Mark Williamson confirms eight buses were stuck Thursday morning, a slight improvement from 14 Akron school buses getting stuck while taking students to school on Wednesday.
How long it took for the school buses to get out of the snow is not yet known.
So far, no injuries have been reported.
Akron City officials released the following statement after the 14 school buses got stuck in the snow on Wednesday:
First, an apology. We have failed to provide a timely level of service to all City streets in response to this storm, and we are sorry. We apologize to the Akron community for the inconvenience and frustration our response has caused. The level of service we provided has fallen short of what our residents rightly expect. While we have devoted 100 percent of our available city resources 24/7 to plow and salt all primary, secondary and residential streets following Winter Storm Harper, the results of these efforts have been unacceptable. We appreciate the patience the Akron community has extended this week. We have heard your concerns and we will do better in the future.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.