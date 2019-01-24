Brecksville homeowner says mail isn’t being delivered properly

BRECKSVILLE, OH (WOIO) - An area homeowner is fed up with the U.S. Postal Service and claims he hasn’t received mail for nearly a week.
John Korfage said he’s not the only one—many of his neighbors have been dealing with empty mailboxes of their own.
“We haven’t had mail since Saturday,” Korfage said.
He said mail just isn’t being delivered on a routine basis.
“It’s not just our neighborhood. It’s other neighborhoods in Brecksville and Broadview Heights that inadvertently don’t get mail pick-ups or deliveries,” Korfage explained.
He said he can understand this happening once or twice, but it’s become a regular occurrence and starting to threaten the well-being of residents.
“We have a neighbor down the street. She’s expecting medicine in the mail. She didn’t get them,” Korfage said.
The USPS issues are also impacting his wife’s business. She has an eBay marketing business and regularly ships products from the house—packages which are rarely picked up on time.
“We have a scheduled mail pick up here at the house and they just have no answers. I came out here and checked my mail this morning, there’s no mail and our packages are still sitting on the porch,” a frustrated Korfage explained.
Despite the ongoing issues, Korfage said he doesn’t blame the mail carriers, but rather points the finger at management.
“There’s just no accountability. That’s the frustrating part, cause if we don’t do our jobs, we don’t have jobs,” he concluded.
Cleveland 19 reached out to the USPS for comment and received the following statement:
