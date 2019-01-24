Country singers Russell Dickerson and Carly Pearce visit Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital before kicking off tour in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Before rising country music stars Russell Dickerson and Carly Pearce opened their 11-stop tour in Cleveland Thursday night they sang for patients and staff at Rainbows Babies & Children’s Hospital.
“It’s an honor,” Dickerson said about performing for the patients.
Country singer Russell Dickerson is a Nashville native who has enjoyed success soon after releasing “Yours” which debuted at #2 in the iTunes country store.
“Since day one, all I’ve ever known is music. I love touring, I love playing the shows…I love connecting with every single person,” Dickerson said on his Official Website.
On Thursday he had the chance to connect with children in Cleveland, hours before appearing at the House of Blues venue with fellow country singer Carly Pearce.
Dickerson and Carly Pearce, performed two songs and met with patients and staff at the hospital.
“Music heals and music brings joy to people,” Pearce said. “To be able to bring a little bit of light to their faces is special.”
Pearce, who began touring when she was 11 with a local Kentucky band, has had success with songs “If My Name Was Whiskey” and “Hide The Wine.”
Carly won the CMT Music Awards Breakthrough Video of the Year with “Every Little Thing.”
The duo opened their tour in Cleveland Thursday night at the House of Blues.
“Cleveland has always been good to the both of us,” Pearce said. “It feels like the perfect place to kick off our tour.”
“It’s a great city,” Dickerson said.
Carly has toured with Blake Shelton, Thomas Rhett, Rascal Flatts and Luke Bryan.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.