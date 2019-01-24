Cuyahoga County VSC assisting furloughed veterans during shutdown

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Veterans Service Commission (CCVSC) announced Thursday continuing assistance to veterans impacted by the government shutdown.
To date, the CCVSC has provided $120,000 in assistance to vets employed by the Coast Guard, NASA, TSA and other government positions during these difficult times.
The CCVSC may be able to assist with mortgage or rent, utilities, food and hygiene products for those in need.
They can also help process VA claims, provide emergency financial assistance, memorial affairs support, and transportation options for all vets and their dependents in Cuyahoga County.
The CCVSC main office is located at 1849 Prospect Ave. Suite 150, across from the Wolstein Center.
Staff are also available at the Wade Park VA Hospital and Parma VA Outpatient Clinic.
For hours and more details visit CuyahogaVets.org or call 216-698-2600.
