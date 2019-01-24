Donald Trump delays State of the Union Address as shutdown enters 33rd day

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOIO) - It’s official: President Donald Trump will not deliver the State of the Union Address on Jan. 29 to a joint session of Congress.
He tweeted out the decision late Wednesday night, and pointed the finger at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Earlier Wednesday, Trump told Pelosi just the opposite, writing that there were no security concerns stemming from the government shutdown and “therefore I will be honoring your invitation.”
The shutdown has entered its 33rd day, and both parties remain in a stalemate over Trump’s demand for $5.7 billion in funding to construct a wall along the U.S. southern border.
To date, the shutdown has dragged the president’s approval rating down to 34 percent, according to Time.
