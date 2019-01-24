First Alert Weather Day: School closures rolling in with below zero wind chills expected Friday

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Sadly, Thursday is going to be the warmest day of the next seven, with highs pushing near 30 degrees. An arctic front will sweep across the area Thursday night, allowing for gusty winds and chilly “feels like” temperatures to return on Friday.
Friday will be a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY as below zero wind chills return.
Wake up wind chills Friday morning will range from 0 to -10 degrees. West winds near 20 miles per hour will keep the colder air around, with temperatures not feeling above 0 degrees through the day.
With the front passing through in the morning, light snow will linger, especially along the lakeshore. We’ll keep a close eye on rivers currently under flood warnings, as colder temperatures could cause more ice jams.
High temperatures for the weekend will be in the low to mid 20s, with snow Saturday evening into Sunday as another system moves in. Widespread accumulation will be light, 1 to 3 inches.
Between systems, Sunday night skies will clear out and temperatures will drop Sunday night.
A clipper will move in Monday and Tuesday bringing another round of snow to the area.
The biggest story for next week will be the extreme cold moving in behind Monday and Tuesday’s system. We’re talking about highs in the single digits and overnight lows below zero by Wednesday.
