Florida bank shooting suspect charged with murdering 4 SunTrust employees, 1 customer

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Florida law enforcement officials provided additional information regarding the shooting at a SunTrust bank where five people were killed.
Officers in Sebring, Fla. responded to the bank just after noon on Wednesday after a gunman walked in and opened fire.
Sebring police say the suspect, later identified as 21-year-old Zephen Xaver, called police dispatchers to report that he fired shots.
After failed negotiations, the SWAT team entered the bank where Xaver barricaded himself and took him into custody.
Xaver killed five people inside, according to police. All of the victims were females, including four SunTrust employees.
Florida prosecutors have formally charged Xaver with five counts of first-degree murder and intend to punish him to the full extent of the law.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.