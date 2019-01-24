Florida official resigns after blackface photos emerge of him dressed as Katrina victim in 2005

(Gray News) – Michael Ertel, the Florida secretary of state, resigned on Thursday after pictures emerged of him wearing blackface at a Halloween party more than a decade ago.
The Tallahassee Democrat newspaper obtained and published the photos, from 2005, which show Ertel wearing a racist stereotype costume of a Hurricane Katrina victim.
The Democrat reported it received confirmation from new Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ office that “the governor accepted Secretary Ertel’s resignation.”
Ertel, the former Seminole County supervisor of elections, was named to the secretary of state post by DeSantis on Dec. 28.
He was sworn in on Jan. 8 and had held the position for 16 days.
His biography on the Florida Department of State website has already been pulled down.
Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.