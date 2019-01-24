Former Shaker Heights star Terry Rozier scores 26 to send Cavaliers to 5th loss in a row

Jaylen Brown scored 23 points, Gordon Hayward 18 and Jayson Tatum 17 for Boston, which won its 10th straight at home. Rozier, who added eight rebounds and six assists, started in place of the ill Kyrie Irving and shot 6 for 6 and scored 16 points in the opening quarter. He made his only two shots in the second — both 3-pointers — including a 31-foot buzzer-beater from the top of the key that gave Boston a 65-50 halftime lead.