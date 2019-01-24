Amherst homeowner claims windows caught yard on fire

Tens of millions of low-E windows are installed in new and existing homes and buildings each year in the U.S. alone as they are a proven measure for significantly improving home and building energy efficiency. They are a durable, effective, and affordable method for meeting today’s ever increasingly stringent energy efficiency requirements and have been in use since the early 1980’s. Incidents of damage being attributed to low-E windows are very rare. If such incidents are believed to occur, each situation should be assessed separately to determine the cause of the damage.

Window and Door Manufacturers Association