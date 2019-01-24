Amherst homeowner claims windows caught yard on fire

AMHERST, OH (WOIO) -A new homeowner makes a terrifying discovery when he finds out his windows are setting his lawn on fire. Cleveland 19 has learned this is a common trend for energy efficient windows.
"I found this one. I liked it and I actually closed in July,” said new homeowner David Waller.
After months of searching for a house in Northeast Ohio, he thought he found the perfect one, but soon after moving in, he discovered a shocking safety issue that he says puts his family in harm’s way.
“It seems like a very big safety concern for anybody having children in the house,” Waller said.
The big concern is his windows. He has 30-40 of them throughout his Amherst home. They’re a type of energy efficient windows called Low-E.
“At first I thought, oh that's good, more energy efficient products,” Waller said.
Waller said he never thought something that was supposed to be a perk for his new home could actually turn disastrous.
Reports from the Amherst Fire Department show firefighters responding to the home twice in April. That’s just three months before Waller moved into the home.
“Something's amiss here, so they got to looking and determined it was the windows,” explained Amherst Fire Department Chief, James Wilhelm.
Firefighters reported putting out flames in the mulch and bushes in the front yard.
The windows are even causing the siding to melt on Waller’s neighbors home.
What’s causing this to happen?
On both days in April 2018, Cleveland 19 First Alert weather records showed the temperature was under 70 degrees and there was no rain or snow.
“It was the windows and the tint or something that was on the outside of the windows, some high efficiency window system was actually magnifying the mulch and setting it on fire,” Chief Wilhelm said.
This isn’t the only case of energy efficient windows causing fires. Cleveland 19 discovered at least four recent similar cases.
In Raleigh, North Carolina, a homeowner blames her energy efficient windows for causing a powerful fire in the yard. It even surrounded a propane tank.
Firefighters admit these windows are concerning.
"It's something people want for efficiency and that, but when it becomes an issue like this, something needs to be changed,” Chief Wilhelm said.
The Window and Door Manufacturers Association sent Cleveland 19 this statement:
Waller says he’s at a loss of what to do next. When asked if he would replace all the windows, he stated:
"Ideally, I would not like to do that, but if it's going to keep my house from burning down."
He is hoping for some answers to avoid a costly bill simply to keep his family safe.
"The thought of any of them being in here while that's going on is just heart wrenching,” he said.
Cleveland 19 reached out to the window manufacturer. The company is one of the largest across the nation for windows. They called Waller, and thanks to Cleveland 19, went to his home to inspect the windows.
The homeowner says they’ll give their findings to the company’s engineers.
To find out if you have Low-E windows, look at the bottom right or top left of your window from the inside. The type of window is generally printed on the window itself.
Fire professionals stress, just because you have low-e windows doesn’t mean your lawn will catch on fire or they’re dangerous on your home.
One option to prevent a fire is to put rocks in your front lawn instead of mulch and shrubs.
You can also install awnings above the windows where you might have concerns.
