Homeowner claims windows setting fire to yard

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A northeast Ohio man says his energy efficient windows are causing fires in his yard and even melting his neighbor’s siding. Cleveland 19 investigated and found the terrifying phenomenon is happening across the country.
“It seems like a very big safety concern for anybody having children in the house,” David Waller said.
Waller purchased his Amherst home last July only to find out the efficient windows he thought would save him money were actually causing potentially dangerous problems.
Cleveland 19 discovered at least four recent similar cases in other states. In Raleigh, North Carolina, a homeowner blames energy efficient windows for causing a powerful fire in the yard. It even surrounded a propane tank.
The Window and Door Manufactures Association sent Cleveland 19 this statement:
Tens of millions of low-E windows are installed in new and existing homes and buildings each year in the U.S. alone as they are a proven measure for significantly improving home and building energy efficiency. They are a durable, effective, and affordable method for meeting today’s ever increasingly stringent energy efficiency requirements and have been in use since the early 1980’s. Incidents of damage being attributed to low-E windows are very rare. If such incidents are believed to occur, each situation should be assessed separately to determine the cause of the damage.
Tonight at 11, we’ll look at the warning signs if you have these windows and how you can protect your home and family.
