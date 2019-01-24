Jennie-O to donate $25,000 in reward money to Jayme Closs

Jennie-O to donate $25,000 in reward money to Jayme Closs
A "Welcome Home, Jayme!" sign is shown on Jan. 16, 2019, in front of the Jennie-O Turkey Store in Barron, Wis., where Jayme Closs' parents, James and Denise Closs, worked. (AP Photo/Jeff Baenen)
January 23, 2019 at 9:25 PM EST - Updated January 23 at 9:33 PM

BARRON, Wis. (AP) — Hormel Foods and Jennie-O say they’ll donate the $25,000 they had offered in reward money for information leading to Jayme Closs directly to the 13-year-old girl.

Jayme was kidnapped from her home in Barron, Wisconsin, on Oct. 15 and both of her parents were killed. She escaped 88 days later. Twenty-one-year-old Jake Patterson is charged with kidnapping and homicide.

Jayme's parents, James and Denise Closs, worked at Jennie-O.

The FBI and Jennie-O contributed a total of $50,000 for information on Jayme’s whereabouts. Jennie-O and its parent company, Hormel Foods, announced Thursday that they’re working with law enforcement to get their share of the reward to Jayme.

Jennie-O President Steve Lykken says in a statement that he hopes a trust fund can be set up for Jayme's current and future needs.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.