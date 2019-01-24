Looking for work? Walmart is hiring more truck drivers, increasing salary to nearly $90,000

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Walmart is looking to add hundreds of more workers to its fleet of truck drivers in 2019.
The company also announced an increase in pay for Walmart drivers. Beginning in February, drivers will earn an average of $87,500 annually.
Walmart hopes to continue expanding business growth despite their being an industry-wide shortage of qualified drivers.
“These hiring events are both improving the skill level of our candidates and enriching their onboarding experience,” said Lori Furnell, Walmart’s director of driver talent acquisition.
The expedited hiring has shortened the interview, assessment, and mentorship processes.
