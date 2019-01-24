‘Major announcement’ expected regarding 4,000 destroyed embryos at University Hospitals

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A new development related to the damage to thousands of embryos at University Hospitals Fertility Clinic is expected to be announced on Thursday.
A press conference with Cleveland law firms Peiffer Wolf Carr & Kane and DiCello Levitt is scheduled for noon.
The embryos and eggs were damaged when a nitrogen-cooled storage tank heated up in March of 2018. The malfunction is now blamed on human error.
Attorneys and two couples who lost embryos due to the incident at University Hospitals are expected to speak at the press conference.
