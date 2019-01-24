More lawsuits filed against University Hospitals regarding 4,000 destroyed embryos

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A new development related to the damage to thousands of embryos at University Hospitals Fertility Clinic was announced on Thursday.
A press conference was held with Cleveland law firms Peiffer Wolf Carr & Kane and DiCello Levitt.
Nearly a year since the fertility crisis, attorneys have filed lawsuits in federal and Geauga County courts on behalf of new defendants impacted by the University Hospitals incident.
“UH admits that it failed with its handling of the now-destroyed embryos," attorney Adam Wolf stated. "UH acknowledged that the families who entrusted their eggs and embryos to them were counting on them to protect those precious items. These families were trusting UH to properly freeze and safely store their eggs and embryos. These destroyed eggs and embryos were the future children of these families, who have suffered extreme emotional distress and grief regarding the loss of their embryos.”
“We trusted University Hospitals," Emily Petitie of Lake County said. "They let us down when they destroyed our embryos.”
The embryos and eggs were damaged when a nitrogen-cooled storage tank heated up in March of 2018. The malfunction is now blamed on human error.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.