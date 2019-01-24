Mourners gather to honor memory of fallen Cleveland police officer

Mourners gather to honor memory of fallen Cleveland police officer
(Tullos, Julia)
By Michael Dakota and John Deike | January 24, 2019 at 11:26 AM EST - Updated January 24 at 6:26 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Mourners gathered in Cleveland on Thursday night to honor the memory of police officer David Fahey.

Fahey died tragically in January 2017 during a hit-and-run accident near Interstate 90 in Lakewood.

The memorial was held at First District Police HQ, located at 3895 West 130th. St.

Fallen Cleveland policeman: Mourners gather to honor memory of officer David Fahey. https://bit.ly/2S7wT0P

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Thursday, January 24, 2019

[ Driver who struck and killed Cleveland Police Officer David Fahey pleads guilty ]

The driver who struck and killed Fahey was caught and pleaded guilty to hitting and killing the officer.

Fahey was placing flares on I-90, just west of Warren Road to divert traffic from an accident when he was struck by Israel Alvarez.

[ Driver who hit and killed Cleveland Police officer sentenced to 12 years in prison ]

Alvarez was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Alvarez pleaded guilty to the following charges:

  • aggravated vehicular homicide
  • driving under the influence
  • drug possession 
  • failure to stop after an accident

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.