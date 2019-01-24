Mourners gather to honor memory of fallen Cleveland police officer

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Mourners gathered in Cleveland on Thursday night to honor the memory of police officer David Fahey.
Fahey died tragically in January 2017 during a hit-and-run accident near Interstate 90 in Lakewood.
The memorial was held at First District Police HQ, located at 3895 West 130th. St.
The driver who struck and killed Fahey was caught and pleaded guilty to hitting and killing the officer.
Fahey was placing flares on I-90, just west of Warren Road to divert traffic from an accident when he was struck by Israel Alvarez.
Alvarez was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Alvarez pleaded guilty to the following charges:
- aggravated vehicular homicide
- driving under the influence
- drug possession
- failure to stop after an accident
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.