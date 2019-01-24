NFL or WWE? Attorney’s lawsuit fights for ‘integrity’ of game

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Is it the NFL, of WWE? That's what Frank D'Amico wants to know.
The New Orleans attorney, and longtime Saints fan, was the first to file a lawsuit against the NFL following Sunday's controversial missed call in the NFC Championship game, which eventually cost the Saints the game and a trip to the Super Bowl.
D’Amico says the NFL rule book gives Goodell the power and authority to reverse the results of the game or even put the teams back on the field to replay the final 1:49 of the game.
Wednesday, D’Amico joined Tony Zarrella on “Overtime”, and while he admitted that changing the NFC’s representative in Super Bowl LIII is obviously a long shot, he believes commissioner Roger Goodell has some serious damage control to do.
“If they want to be world wide wrestling, fine”, D’Amico said. “If they want to say there’s no integrity, there’s no outcome that can be expected, that this is purely entertainment and you can’t expect any fairness in the game, well, fine, then say that.”
“That’s what we’re asking for”, D’Amico continued. “That the integrity of the game be reinstated.”
Zarrella asked D’Amico if he was saying that NFL games are fixed, or scripted.
“No, I’m not. That’s not what I’m saying”, D’Amico said. “What I am saying is the commissioner needs to take action to prove that.”
View the full interview here:
