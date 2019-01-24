Northeast Ohio Weather: Back into the deep freeze

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Colder air continues to build in. It is going to be a blustery day with temperatures around the 30 degree mark for a high. An arctic front tracks through tonight. This will really start to whip up the winds. Some snow showers will be in the area. It gets really cold behind this front tomorrow. We have an ALERT DAY tomorrow for bitter cold. Wind chills are expected to be below zero most of the day. Some lake effect snow develops east of Cleveland. There will be a potential impact to school closings Friday due to the cold.