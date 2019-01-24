Several Eastlake children, stranded by floodwaters, rescued by firefighters; flood warning issued for parts of Erie, Lake and Lorain Counties

EASTLAKE, OH (WOIO) - The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a Flood Warning for multiple rivers as rain continues to fall and melt the heavy snow that fell over the weekend.
The Huron River near Milan and the Black River in Elyria are both expected to exceed flood levels overnight before receding Thursday.
The Grand River in Painesville is also near flood stage and is expected to rise over the next 24 hours before receding on Friday.
A Flood Watch is in effect for most of Northeast Ohio until 4 a.m. Thursday.
Eastlake rescue, evacuations
Seventy homes on Riverside, Woodland, Admiral and West Island Drives are under a voluntary evacuation.
The floodwaters have eclipsed the Chagrin River, and welfare checks have been performed.
Eastlake firefighters have rescued several children and parents stranded by the floodwaters. No injuries were reported, and the children appeared to be having a good time with the firefighters.
