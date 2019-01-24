Police to issue $170 citations to Perry High School students caught vaping

By Rachel Vadaj | January 24, 2019 at 2:36 PM EST - Updated January 24 at 2:53 PM

PERRY VILLAGE, OH (WOIO) - Perry High School is teaming up with the Perry Village Police Department to crackdown on the increased use of vaping and e-cigarette products by students across the region.

Perry High School released the plan on Thursday that said:

“Any student found possessing, using, purchasing or receiving an e-cigarette/vape/or like product will receive a citation from the Perry Village Police Department that carries an approx. fine of $170.00.”

Students will also receive disciplinary action from the school, according to Perry High School.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration now considers the use of e-cigarettes and vaping products by minors an epidemic.

