Police to issue $170 citations to Perry High School students caught vaping

PERRY VILLAGE, OH (WOIO) - Perry High School is teaming up with the Perry Village Police Department to crackdown on the increased use of vaping and e-cigarette products by students across the region.
Perry High School released the plan on Thursday that said:
“Any student found possessing, using, purchasing or receiving an e-cigarette/vape/or like product will receive a citation from the Perry Village Police Department that carries an approx. fine of $170.00.”
Students will also receive disciplinary action from the school, according to Perry High School.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration now considers the use of e-cigarettes and vaping products by minors an epidemic.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.