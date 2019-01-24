Progressive hiring 2,000 employees in Cleveland

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OH (WOIO) - Progressive announced Thursday they are hiring more than 10,000 people in 2019; including, 2,000 here in the Cleveland area.
In Cleveland, the company is looking to fill positions in customer service, sales, multi-product sales, claims representatives, marketing, legal, IT, business analysis and more.
According to a news release, Progressive has grown more than 50% in the last three years to $30 billion in revenue for 2018.
“This is the largest hiring forecast in Progressive’s history,” said Chief Human Resources Officer, Lori Niederst. “We are excited to add hardworking talent to our team who are interested in a career with Progressive. For decades, we’ve been developing people who started in jobs like these into successful business athletes who rise to our leadership ranks. In fact, our CEO started as a Claims rep and I joined Progressive as an Analyst.”
