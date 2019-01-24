Richland County authorities searching for runaway 15-year-old girl

RICHLAND COUNTY, OH (WOIO) - The Richland County’s Sheriff’s Office said 15-year-old Morgan Remaley was reported missing at 5:46 p.m. on Wednesday.
Sheriff said Remaley ran away from a residence on Harris Road in Butler, Ohio between 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. possibly wearing blue jeans and a hoodie.
Remaley was described by sheriff as 5 foot 4 inches tall, weighing approximately 130 pounds, with dirty blonde hair and brown eyes.
According to the sheriff, Remaley has runaway in the past and was recently taken to a hospital for a mental health incident.
Remaley’s phone had been shut off because that was how she was found the last time she ran away, sheriff said.
Anyone with information regarding Remaley’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Richland County Sheriff’s Department at 419-774-3569.
