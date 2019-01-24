Saturday marks 2 years since Alianna DeFreeze was reported missing before her murder

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A community gathering is planned on Saturday to remember Alianna DeFreeze, the teen girl who was abducted and found slain inside an abandoned Cleveland home.
DeFreeze, who was 14 at the time, was taken into the Fuller Avenue home on Jan. 26, 2017. Her body was found days later by Cleveland police as they canvassed for the missing girl.
The DeFreeze family is inviting the community to Lake View Cemetery on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019 for a balloon release ceremony at 2 p.m.
The convicted killer, Christopher Whitaker, was sentenced to death for DeFreeze’s murder.
