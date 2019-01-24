Several families rescued from flooding in Vermilion

Vermilion, OH (WOIO) - First responders in Vermilion rescued three families early Thursday morning due to flooding.
Officials were working in the area of Riverside Drive near the Vermilion River. They said approximately nine people were brought to safety.
Rescue teams also made contract with a man who had water surrounding his home. The man stood on his desk and yelled to rescuers that he was alright and didn't need any assistance.
The Lorain County Swift Water Rescue Team joined fire and police personnel for the operations.
Area fire departments are warning residents to use caution as they travel. They’re also reminding people to check sump-pumps and remove any debris from storm drains.
