So long, Sweethearts: Candy hearts not available for Valentine’s Day

(Gray News) - Want to tell someone “Be Mine” with your Valentine’s candy? Those popular little candy hearts aren’t going to be there to help you.
The vicissitudes of the business world have left this Valentine’s Day heartless.
The company that used to make Sweethearts and NECCO wafers, New England Candy Co., went out of business in July 2018 after being purchased by an investment firm in a bankruptcy auction.
The rights to make the candy hearts was bought by Spangler Candy Co. in the fall of last year, which was apparently not enough time to start production.
In a statement to Candystore.com, Spangler CEO Kirk Vashaw said, “We are looking forward to announcing the relaunch of Sweethearts for the 2020 Valentine’s Day season.”
It takes 11 months to craft enough little hearts to meet demand for the No. 1 selling Valentine’s Day treat. Those 8 billion candies are all sold in a six-week period, Candystore.com said.
