State urged to suspend license of Ohio doctor who ordered lethal doses for at least 34 patients

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Ohio attorney general is stepping in on the investigation surrounding a doctor accused of ordering excessive, and potentially lethal, doses of fentanyl and other drugs.
Attorney General Dave Yost called for the State Medical Board of Ohio to suspect Dr. William Husel’s license to practice medicine in the state.
“It looks like we may have a killer with a medical license and access to fentanyl on the loose,” said Attorney General Yost. “It’s time to yank his license and let the police do their work."
Investigators say, while practicing at Mount Carmel Health System as a critical care osteopathic physician, Husel prescribed excessive doses of narcotic pain medications to at least 34 patients who were critically ill or near death.
As a result of the investigation, Husel, as well as other physicians and caregivers, were terminated from the Columbus-area hospital.
Multiple lawsuits have been filed within the past two weeks by the families impacted by Husel’s actions.
