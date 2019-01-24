Student brought 2 handguns to Barberton school, police say

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A Barberton Middle School student was apprehended for bringing two unloaded handguns to class, according to police and the Barberton City School District.
Students first noticed the guns and immediately notified faculty and the school resource officer, who then confiscated the weapons.
No children or faculty members were threatened by the student.
School district officials say the student did not show any intent on harming himself or others.
“This is why we spend time emphasizing “If You See Something, Say Something” at Barberton Schools. Some of our students saw something, and they said something right away to the right people. We are proud of our teachers and our community - this situation was handled quickly and appropriately,” according to a post on the school district’s Facebook page.
The student was arrested and taken to the Summit County Juvenile Detention Facility for court proceedings.
