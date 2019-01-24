Sunny Side Up: Parents in pajamas dropping kids off at school, should there be a drop-off dress code?

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-Cleveland 19 News featuring Wake Up Cleveland’s Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.
On Thursday’s edition of “Sunny Side Up”:
A proposed bill would enforce a dress code for parents at all public schools in Tennessee, according to WMC.
A state representative told WMC he has received several complaints about the way parents dress and behave while on school property.
This brings us to the question of the day:
Should there be a drop-off dress code?
“Sunny Side Up” airs on CBS and is streamed each weekday morning at 9 a.m. on the Cleveland 19 News Facebook page, Cleveland 19.com, and on the Amazon Fire and Roku channels.
The show features discussions on trending topics, guests, and more.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.