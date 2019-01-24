This 10-year-old girl is the Steph Curry of Cleveland hoops

By Randy Buffington | January 24, 2019 at 4:05 PM EST - Updated January 24 at 4:19 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - 10-year-old Nyla Edwards is a force to be reckoned with on the court and in the classroom.

She’s only in fourth grade, but the Cleveland native is already turning heads for her ability to shoot beyond the arc.

Check out her highlights below

She’s a sharp shooter, “Kashmoney” is what they call her and the moniker fits like a glove.

She’s had a love of basketball for years.

“It came natural, it runs in the family.”
Nyla Edwards, baller

She’s a fourth grade student at St. Dominic School in Shaker Heights and the team is undefeated this season with her pushing the ball at point guard.

The most impressive thing about Nyla is her efforts as a team player.

She’s well spoken and determined, you can see it in her demeanor.

If she’s not at school, she’s at the gym with her father at the Warrensville Heights YMCA.

“I’m just excited for her," Nolan Edwards said fighting back a smile.

“I think that between her ‘book smarts’ and her ability on the court, she’s got everything that she needs to go to the top.”
Nolan Edwards, father

She has trained alongside professionals like Brianna “Hoops” Green of the Harlem Globetrotters.

The entire community has rallied behind Nyla, including Warrensville Heights mayor and former NBA big-man Brad Sellers.

“She’s next up. I want her to know that her family and this community is with her - and she has what it takes to go to the next level.”
Brad Sellers, Warrensville Heights mayor

The 10-year-old baller wants to play professionally someday, and on the path she’s headed her dreams may come true.

