This 10-year-old girl is the Steph Curry of Cleveland hoops

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - 10-year-old Nyla Edwards is a force to be reckoned with on the court and in the classroom.
She’s only in fourth grade, but the Cleveland native is already turning heads for her ability to shoot beyond the arc.
She’s a sharp shooter, “Kashmoney” is what they call her and the moniker fits like a glove.
She’s had a love of basketball for years.
She’s a fourth grade student at St. Dominic School in Shaker Heights and the team is undefeated this season with her pushing the ball at point guard.
The most impressive thing about Nyla is her efforts as a team player.
She’s well spoken and determined, you can see it in her demeanor.
If she’s not at school, she’s at the gym with her father at the Warrensville Heights YMCA.
“I’m just excited for her," Nolan Edwards said fighting back a smile.
She has trained alongside professionals like Brianna “Hoops” Green of the Harlem Globetrotters.
The entire community has rallied behind Nyla, including Warrensville Heights mayor and former NBA big-man Brad Sellers.
The 10-year-old baller wants to play professionally someday, and on the path she’s headed her dreams may come true.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.