Vigil tonight remembers Cleveland Police Officer David Fahey

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A vigil will be held tonight in Cleveland for fallen police officer David Fahey.
The vigil will honor Cleveland Police Officer David Fahey who was killed in January 2017 during a hit-and-run accident near Interstate 90 in Lakewood.
The vigil will be held at 6 p.m. at First District Police HQ, 3895 W. 130th. St. in Cleveland.
The driver who struck and killed Fahey was caught and pleaded guilty to hitting and killing the officer.
Fahey was placing flares on I-90, just west of Warren road to divert traffic from an accident when he was struck by Israel Alvarez.
Alvarez was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Alvarez pleaded guilty to the following charges:
- aggravated vehicular homicide
- driving under the influence
- drug possession
- failure to stop after an accident
