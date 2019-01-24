Wrong way driver pleads guilty to crashing into motorcyclist, causing serious injuries

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A Cleveland woman pleaded guilty Thursday to driving the wrong way on I-480 and crashing into a motorcyclist.
Marquetta Adams then fled the scene of the accident, leaving the injured cyclist lying on the road.
Adams, 39, was driving the wrong way on I-480 east near Lee Road in Warrensville Heights on Sept. 15, 2017, when she slammed into Robert Hegedus.
Hegedus, was thrown from his bike and spent more than two weeks in the hospital with a broken right knee and wrist.
Adams turned herself into police several days after the accident.
She will be sentenced on Feb. 25 by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Pamela Barker.
