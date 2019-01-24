71-year-old woman carjacked loading groceries into her car on Cleveland’s West side

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Police are looking for two men who carjacked an elderly woman Wednesday afternoon.
The victim was loading groceries into her car in the parking lot of the Save-A-Lot at 14041 Puritas Ave. around 3 p.m. Jan. 23 when the suspects approached her and started screaming for the keys, authorities said.
One of the suspects then grabbed her wrist and tried to yank the keys out of her hand, according to the police report.
The victim told officers she tried to hang onto the keys, but the suspect then pulled out what looked like a gun.
She said she let go of the keys and both suspects jumped into her vehicle, with the trunk open, and drove off.
The victim’s car is a blue, four-door Chevy Cruze.
If you have any information, please contact Cleveland Police.
