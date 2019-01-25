Akron mom and dad sentenced after their daughter froze to death on their front porch

Akron mom and dad sentenced after their daughter froze to death on their front porch
By Julia Tullos | January 25, 2019 at 7:56 AM EST - Updated January 25 at 11:03 AM

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - The Akron mom and dad convicted of child endangering after their two-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch were sentenced by a judge on Friday.

Tierra Williams and Dariaun Parker pleaded guilty last November.

Williams was sentenced to 18 months in prison and Parker was sentenced to two years in prison.

Both are eligible for parole.

Their daughter, Wynter Parker, died Feb. 2, 2018.

Wynter Parker, 2, died in February of 2018 after she locked herself out of her Akron home and froze to death on the front porch.
Wynter Parker, 2, died in February of 2018 after she locked herself out of her Akron home and froze to death on the front porch.

The little girl wandered outside and accidentally locked herself out of their home in the 1300 block of Doty Drive.

Williams found her daughter’s body when she returned that afternoon and called 911.

Tierra Williams was convicted of child endangering after her two-year-old daughter froze to death on their Akron porch.
Tierra Williams was convicted of child endangering after her two-year-old daughter froze to death on their Akron porch.

Akron police have said the toddler was outside for around two hours.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.