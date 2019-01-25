Akron parents whose daughter froze to death set to be sentenced

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - The Akron mom and dad convicted of child endangering after their two-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch, will be sentenced Friday.
Tierra Williams and Dariaun Parker pleaded guilty last November.
Their daughter, Wynter Parker, died Feb. 2, 2018.
The little girl wandered outside and accidentally locked herself out of their home in the 1300 block of Doty Drive.
Williams was running errands with the four-year-old brother and Parker, who works a night job, had fallen aslepp.
Williams found her daughter’s body when she returned that afternoon and called 911.
Akron police have said the toddler was outside for around two hours.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.