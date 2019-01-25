Browns to the Super Bowl soon?

Should the Browns be a favorite to get to next year’s Super Bowl LIV? No. It will likely be one of the usual suspects- New England or Pittsburgh, maybe Kansas City breaks through. But things can always catch up with one of those teams. And what if it’s not next year for the Browns? What if it’s Super Bowl LV or LVI? Those are not that far away, it is not always a five-year journey for teams. Sometimes these things happen quickly once a team gets the right people in place. Many feel like the Browns have finally done that. Things may come quickly for them. This ride is just getting started.