City of Cleveland continuing pothole repairs as weather permits

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - It’s just that time of year!
Many viewers have reached out to us in recent days and weeks about the state of our streets and the potholes that plague them.
Cleveland 19 reached out to city of Cleveland officials about their plans to combat those bumpy roads.
A city spokesman said their efforts to service potholes continue year-round, but they are often delayed this time of year to focus on snow removal and cleanup.
The city’s blog said that, as of January 2019, the Cleveland Department of Public Works has increased pothole crews from three to 10.
So after this severe cold weather passes, the city spokesman told us they’ll get back into their patterns of patching the potholes around the city.
