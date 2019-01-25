Cleveland Water Department holds press conference in preparation for extreme temperatures

Cleveland Water Department holds press conference in preparation for extreme temperatures
Cleveland Water Department holds press conference in preparation for extreme temperatures
By Randy Buffington | January 25, 2019 at 3:50 PM EST - Updated January 25 at 3:50 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Water Department will hold a press conference Friday at 4 p.m. to discuss their plans ahead of this weekend’s bitter forecast.

Frozen temps have made roads incredibly icy as of late, and water main breaks in the city have water up to city employees' ankles.

A water main break on West 25th and Denison clogged the street for hours this morning.

Our First Alert Weather team predicts temperatures to dip as low as 10 degrees in the coming days.

Northeast Ohio Weather: Wind Chills drop below zero

Cleveland 19 will be live from the Distribution Center.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.