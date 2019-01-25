Crimestoppers is offering $2,500 reward after Cleveland activist home ransacked

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland Crimestoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case of a ransacked home on Cleveland’s east side.
A Cleveland community activist and motivational speaker said she was shocked to see her home ransacked and robbed when she returned from a speaking engagement at a local school.
Yvonne Pointer, who has spent decades fighting for victim’s rights, said she is still trying to determine what the robbers took. She does, however, know her iPad is missing.
“I kept walking toward the kitchen and that’s when I noticed that the back door was standing wide open, and I’m thinking okay, you need to get out of here in case the people are still in the house,” Pointer recounted.
Pointer is well-known worldwide for her activism on behalf of her daughter, Gloria Pointer, who was just 14-years-old when she was murdered in 1984.
Yvonne Pointer spent nearly 30 years trying to find her daughter’s murderer. DNA tied a suspect to the rape and murder of Gloria Pointer in 2013, which is when police finally arrested a suspect.
Although Pointer has unfortunately been a victim of violence before, she said someone robbing her home still hits hard.
“You feel violated. Just when my daughter was raped and murdered, I felt she was violated,” said Pointer.
Pointer says she’s getting support from family, friends and even strangers.
She’s already received some donations to help her replace what was stolen and an anonymous sponsor volunteered to replace her iPad, which she uses to broadcast messages of hope and inspiration for victims and their families.
“You have to make a decision that you will not be held captive by evil. The only thing that’s going to overcome evil is good,” she said.
“And, you know, that’s the only way that evil can prevail is when good people do nothing.”
