Drivers in Mentor asked to find alternate route after crash on Interstate 90

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - City officials in Mentor are asking drivers to find an alternate route to work or school this morning after a crash on Interstate 90.
All lanes westbound are closed between the State Route 615 exit and the State Route 306 exit.
At this time it is not known when the road will reopen. Investigators are not releasing any other information at this time.
This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.
